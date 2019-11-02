Joshua, Second Son Of Mike Bamiloye, Releases Prewedding Photos

Joshua Bamiloye, the second son of Televangelist Mike Bamiloye, is set to tie the knot.

Joshua and his woman have released their official prewedding photos.

According to reports, the young man will be tying the knot with Tolulope Mary Odesola, daughter of Pastor Johnson Odesola who is the Assistant General Overseer and Pastor in charge of Region 1.

Joshua made headlines a while back after he took to social media to state that the devil is winning more souls with the American hit TV series, ‘Lucifer.’

See photos below