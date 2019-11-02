Joshua, Second Son Of Mike Bamiloye, Releases Prewedding Photos

by Temitope Alabi
Joshua Bamiloye
Joshua Bamiloye

Joshua Bamiloye, the second son of Televangelist Mike Bamiloye, is set to tie the knot.

Joshua and his woman have released their official prewedding photos.

According to reports, the young man will be tying the knot with Tolulope Mary Odesola, daughter of Pastor Johnson Odesola who is the Assistant General Overseer and Pastor in charge of Region 1.

Read Also: ‘The devil is using the series ‘Lucifer’ to win more souls’ – Joshua Bamiloye

Joshua made headlines a while back after he took to social media to state that the devil is winning more souls with the American hit TV series, ‘Lucifer.’

See photos below

Joshua Bamiloye
Joshua Bamiloye
Joshua Bamiloye
Joshua Bamiloye
Joshua Bamiloye
Joshua Bamiloye
0

