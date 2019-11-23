Juliet Ibrahim Speaks On Biggest Challenge In Her Life

by Temitope Alabi

 

Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has revealed her plans for the new year.

According to the mom of one, she plans on entering into Hollywood come 2020 as African movies are gaining attention abroad.

In her words; ” That is my plan for 2020! I think that Hollywood is feeling the pressure of paying attention to Nollywood and other African film industries which is very exciting as someone seeking to bring content to this country. I am looking to act, produce, write and collaborate more with Black women in the industry such as Ava Duvernay, Debra Martin Chase, Michelle Sneed and others who have set the path on fire for Black women in film in Hollywood”

On the biggest story she has had to deal with in life, the mom of one stated that there is a tie between her divorce and her relationship with rapper Iceberg Slim.

” For me, it is a tie between a huge, public divorce that I went through with my ex-husband and my breakup with another African celebrity that had too much press behind it. I am a private person when it comes to my personal affairs so those two moments were a bit uncomfortable for me. Those experiences I also spoke about in my book “A Toast to Life” because I needed to let people know more about who I am as a woman outside of the paparazzi headlines and how I struggled and survived it all”.

