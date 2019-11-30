K-Pop Stars, Jung Joon-Young And Choi Jong-Hoon Jailed For Gang Rape

Two K-pop stars, Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon have been sentenced to prison for gang-raping drunk unconscious women.

Judge Kang Sung Soo of the Seoul Central District Court sentenced 5 persons to include Jung Joon Young, 30, and Choi Jong Hoon, 30.

Jung Joon Young was sentenced to six years in prison and Choi Jong Hoon to five years in prison, finding them guilty of sexually assaulting an individual who was incapable of resisting.

The entertainers also have to undergo 80 hours in a sexual violence rehabilitation program as well as face restrictions of employment for five years in any organization related to children and teenagers.

“The defendants are well-known celebrities and friends, but the chat they’ve had showed that they simply considered women as objects of sexual pleasure, and committed crimes that were extremely serious,” Judge Kang Seong-soo said.

“Strict punishment is inevitable as the damage inflicted has not properly been recovered and the victims demand harsh penalties.”

All 5 persons were charged with aggravated rape in Gangwon Province in January 2016 and in Daegu in March 2016. Jung was also charged with filming the assault and distributing the footage via a chatroom with other celebrities.