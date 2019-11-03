Kano Chief Whip Reacts To Controversial Number Plate

The Chief Whip, Kano State House of Assembly, Ayuba Durum, has reacted a picture of a customised plate number bearing, “Chip Whip” said to be his.

According to the Kano lawmaker, it is the work of mischievous minds trying to soil the good reputation of the people of Kano state and its leadership.

In his reaction, he said: “We wish to inform the general public that the Chief Whip of Kano State House of Assembly has not yet been issued an official vehicle for the office which he now occupies, hence the purported number plate doesn’t belong to him. ”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in a quick statement also denies issuing or producing issuance such number plate.

The statement issued and signed by FRSC’s Corps Commander Corps Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem read; “The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to the existence of a number plate issued with the wrong spelling of “CHIP WHIP” instead of the correct spelling of CHIEF WHIP to the Kano State House of Assembly.

“We wish to state categorically that the said number plate did not originate from any of the FRSC Number Plate production centres, neither was it issued by the Corps, ” said the statement. The statement further stated that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the origin of the purported number plate to bring the perpetrators of the illegal act to book.