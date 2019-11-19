Kanye West Opens Up On Artistes And Contracts With Devil (Video)

Popular American rapper Kanye West has opened up about some things of great concern.

The rapper who was at Joel Osteen’s church service at Lakewood Church in Houston made some shocking revelations.

According to him ‘The Devil stole all the best producers, musicians & designers’

Recall that it has been a conspiracy in Hollywood that some singers and rappers sold their souls to the devil for fame, power and fortune.

He further revealed that Hollywood puts images and symbolism in movies and TV shows to indoctrinate kids.

Watch The Video Below: