Kanye West Reveals Plan To Release Second Christian Album

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular American rapper, Kanye West has returned to the studio and currently working with Dr Dre on Jesus is King II album.

Kanye West
Rapper Kanye West

The rapper released the prequel a few weeks ago and immediately became a huge success especially amongst Christians.

Also Read: Stop Using His Mistakes To Discredit Him – Bolanle Olukanni Backs Kanye West’s New Found Christianity

Not sleeping on that, he took to social media with a picture of him and Dr Dre to announce the making of Jesus is King II.

“Ye and Dre, Jesus is King Part II coming soon.”

See his post below:

0

