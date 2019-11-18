Kanye West Speaks About Strip Club, Sex Trafficking At Joel Osteen’s Church (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular American rapper, Kanye West has claimed all advertisements for strip clubs are actually promoting sex trafficking.

The rapper has been making headlines with his teaching of the Bible at his Sunday services. The rapper recently released a gospel album that has got a lot of tongues wagging.

Recall that some days ago, the rapper made waves when he took his Sunday service to the prison.

Speaking at Joel Osteen’s church on Sunday, the American rapper and father of four viewed strip clubs as a form of sex trafficking.

Watch the video below:

