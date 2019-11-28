Kate Henshaw Calls Out Slay Mamas Using Bleaching Creams On Their Kids

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has taken to her social space call out mothers bleaching the skin of their kids.

Kate Henshaw
Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw

The video of a lady undergoing a skin transformation method involving a hotbath to wash away her colored skin has sparked a serious conversation on social media.

The movie veteran who doubles as a society activist for women and kids slammed any beauty therapist who uses such procedures on kids, taking their right to choose their skin looks at such a tender age.

See her post below:

Kate Henshaw
Actress’ post
Kate Henshaw
Actress’ post
