Kate Henshaw Reacts To Chip Whip Number Plate In Kano

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has taken to social media to share her thoughts on the viral photos of the number plate of Kano state House of Assembly Chief Whip, Hon. Ayuba Labaran Durum.

The photos which emerged online saw the plate number reading; ‘Chip Whip’.

Read Also: Nigerians Hurl Insults At Kate Henshaw Over Comment On Xenophobia

In her tweet, the veteran actress stated that people make such mistakes when attention is not placed on quality education.

“Here we go again… This is what happens when we do not pay attention and provide quality education for all… Good morning o”