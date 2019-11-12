Kate Henshaw Remorseful After Bashing Woman’s Car In Traffic

by Valerie Oke
Kate Henshaw
Kate Henshaw

Respected Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has taken to her Twitter handle to narrate how remorseful she felt after bashing a woman’s car in traffic.

According to the screen diva, the woman had given her a chance to manoeuvre in front of her but space wasn’t enough and she ended up bashing the woman’s car.

Read Also: Chip Whip: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Kano Assembly’s Customised Number Plate

The woman who was visibly upset then drove away from the scene before she could apologize.

She tweeted:

A lady gave me room on the road this afternoon by Lekki one r/about. There wasn’t enough room to manoeuvre and I ended up scrapping her car… she was a bit upset but she just drove off. I feel terrible. Wish I could apologise properly and make amends..😥😥”

0

