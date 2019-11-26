Kate Henshaw Shares Messages She Received From Man Wondering Why She Is Not Married

by Temitope Alabi
Kate Henshaw
Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw

Veteran actress, Kate Henshaw has taken to her OIG page to share a message she received from a follower asking why she is not married.

The mom of one shared the DM which also saw the follower offering to help her with this while describing her as  beautiful and attractive.

Read Also: Lady Replies To Actress Kate Henshaw After Sending Apology Tweet (Photo)

Sharing a screenshot of the DM, Kate Henshaw tweeted saying ‘the stuff in my IG DM ehn, you don’t even want to know.

Kate was married Roderick James Nuttal for 12 years before the marriage ended.

 

Tags from the story
Kate Henshaw
0

