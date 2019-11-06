Katie Hopkins Reacts To Security Man Putting Out Balogun Market Fire With Bowls Of Water

by Michael Isaac
Katie Hopkins
British Media Personality Katie Hopkins

British media personality Katie Hopkins has reacted to the viral video of a Nigerian firefighter using a bowl of water to put off a fire.

The video went viral on Tuesday following several attempts made by Nigerian firefighters in putting off a wildfire that engulfed Balogun market in Lagos.

The firefighter was seen using a bowl of water in attempts to quench the fire.

READ ALSO – Video: Fire Guts Balogun Market In Lagos

Taking to Twitter, Hopkins shared a video of the event and wrote: “Next time you want to criticize our fantastic British firefighters, be glad you aren’t Nigerian.”

See The Post Here:

Katie Hopkins
Twitter Post

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Balogun Market, Katie Hopkins, Nigerian Firefighters
0

You may also like

Two men get death sentence for murder

Groups set to promote peace in Southern Kaduna

“Buhari To Return Next Week”- Senator Ben Bruce

Opera launches its new app, Opera News, in Africa

Igbo Race Still Treated Unfairly 50years After Civil War – Chimamanda Adichie

Femi Otedola Wishes Mr Eazi A Happy Birthday

Academic activities resume back in FUTO after two months

FG calls Fayose a “street-type thug”, Nigerians react

Read INEC chairman's statement as he declares PDP winner of Zamfara

INEC releases Timetable for Kogi and Bayelsa Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *