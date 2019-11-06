Katie Hopkins Reacts To Security Man Putting Out Balogun Market Fire With Bowls Of Water

British media personality Katie Hopkins has reacted to the viral video of a Nigerian firefighter using a bowl of water to put off a fire.

The video went viral on Tuesday following several attempts made by Nigerian firefighters in putting off a wildfire that engulfed Balogun market in Lagos.

The firefighter was seen using a bowl of water in attempts to quench the fire.

Taking to Twitter, Hopkins shared a video of the event and wrote: “Next time you want to criticize our fantastic British firefighters, be glad you aren’t Nigerian.”

