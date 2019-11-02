Kechi Okwuchi Spotted With Zlatan, Naira Marley At Event In Lagos (Photo)

Kechi Okwuchi, the survivor of the Sosoliso plane crash has been spotted with some Nigerian celebrities at an event in Lagos.

The burn victim who recently celebrated her birthday has had a lot of support and has evidently become a role model for many other victims in Nigeria and abroad.

Information Nigeria recalls that despite her burns, she has continued to push a career in singing.

In the photos, she seems to be enjoying every moment of the spotlight she is sharing with the celebrities.

See The Photos Here: