Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Tacha's Controversial Endorsement Deal With Ciroc (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Popular Nigerian Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to reports that Tacha signed an endorsement deal with Ciroc Vodka.

While Titans are still celebrating the endorsement deal of The Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha, the journalist has sent a deal-breaker for them.

Reacting, Olunloyo has released a ‘killjoy’ video to debunk the news.

According to her: “Tacha did not get an endorsement deal with Ciroc. That’s a customized gift set. No contract was signed.”

