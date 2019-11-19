Kemi Olunloyo Splahes 50k On Davido’s ‘Alleged’ Daughter, Anu Adeleke

Popular Nigerian Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has gifted some cash to Davido’s daughter in celebration of her birthday.

Recall that last year, the journalist also hosted a party to celebrate Anu on her 5th birthday.

Today, however, she has gifted her the sum of fifty thousand Naira to mark and celebrate her birthday.

Sharing this, she wrote: “I held a 5th birthday party for Mitchelle Anuoluwapo Adeleke last year after I met the mom Ayo Grace Labinjo in Ibadan who insisted that David Adeleke fathered her daughter in February 2013 when she got pregnant when he was an upcoming artist. I set up a news conference that was seen all over the world and Ayo spoke to major media outlets. I made a promise to support the little girl for a year with 10k a month and pay her school fees in 2019. She had never been to school. I’ve done my part. Today I sent N50,000 to the little girl as a birthday gift. I left Ibadan finally in June 2019 and haven’t seen her since May 2019. David Adeleke has refused to do a DNA test for 6 years. Good luck to everyone. Happy Birthday, Anu.”

See Photos Here: