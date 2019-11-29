Kemi Olunloyo’s Son Allegedly Disowns Her

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to a post on social media, one of the three sons of controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that he has disowned his mother.

Kemi Olunloyo
Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo

According to the post by alleged son identified as Eni, he expressed that he doesn’t celebrate the American thanksgiving because his mother treated him badly.

Eni also accused the controversial journalist of being self centred and not caring about others even her own children.

He also expressed that the controversial journalist should have been locked up in prison years ago for neglecting her duty as a mother.

See the post below:

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo’s son alleged post
0

