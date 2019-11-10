Kidnappers Abduct Man Sent To Deliver Ransom

The kidnappers of Abdu Tela, have also abducted his son, Sa’adu Abdu (aka Karshen Alewa Kasa), who took ransom money to them for his father’s release.

According to reports, the kidnappers of Abdu Tela, an elderly man from Dayi town in Katsina State, had demanded N10m, but Sa’adu, who was accompanied by two of his friends, went with N4m to pay them at a location in a forest.

Daily Trust reports the kidnappers had before then, agreed for the money to be taken to a place around Safana town for the exchange. It was gathered that they asked Sa’adu, who had the money on him, to come into the forest and take his father while his friends waited at a spot.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, however, called the friends with Sa’adu’s mobile phone, a few hours later informing them that the balance of N6m must be paid before releasing both Sa’adu and his father, Abdu Tela.

Police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, while reacting to the incident said it was a new development, adding, “We always warn against negotiating with kidnappers and urge people to trust the police to handle the situation. People should always have confidence in security agencies to help and recover those kidnapped, we always ask them to resist negotiating, and kidnappers are not dependable.”