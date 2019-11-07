Kim Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Mom, Kris Jenner

by Temitope Alabi
Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has taken to her IG page to celebrate her mom Kris Jenner who turned a year older  a few hours ago.

The mom of 4, shared a photo of herself with her mom and penned a sweet birthday message alongside.

In her words;

Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world. I don’t know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special. You’ve given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world! I can’t wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much!
Kim K and Kris Jenner
Kim K and Kris Jenner
