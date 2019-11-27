Kim Oprah Cheated On Tobi With 56-Year-Old Man: Report

Gistlover, a popular online blogging platform, has reported that Tobi Bakre was in a serious relationship with Kim Oprah former BBNaija housemate) until she was caught cheating with a 56-year-old money bag abroad.

The report hinted that Tobi Bakre had to return to his ex-lover shortly after discovering the discrete affair between Kim and the money bag.

However, they are said to still be involved sexually.

Read the report below:

Meet Aunty Lisa,the sugar in Tobo G tea,yes Tobi had a serious thing with Kim Oprah and we were about witnessing a BamTeddy kind of story before satan raised its ugly head,although they both handled it maturedly,it was reveal that Aunty Kim was seeing one 56years old abroad based man who goes by the name MONEY,lover boy(Tobi) got an hint of the relationship and couldn’t hold himself together,well they are still gbenshing o but nothing serious again,this is the latest Queen,although Lisa and Tobi have been together before the fame,they were doing on and off in the relationship but as it is now baba yaf come back and its way hotter than it used to be now, Everyone who was at moist beach saw how they were all over each other. Baba use him main page follow our wifey,use him photography page,fan page still follow join😂😂she followed baba main page and his business page,Mrs Bakre in the making😂😂swipe to see her fine face 🤳🤳🤳🤳🤳I come in peace

