Kogi Decides: Gov. Bello In Early Lead

by Olayemi Oladotun

The incumbent governor of Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has surged into an early lead at the polls after the first round of collations at the local government level.

Governor Yahaya Bello
Governor Yahaya Bello

The Saturday governorship elections in Kogi State, which was marred with many irregularities such as violence, intimidations, ballot box snatching, has seen the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in early lead.

Also Read: KogiDecides: INEC Staff Kidnapped By Gunmen

The APC candidate has won 7 out of the 9 local governments announced so far.

See results below:

OKENE LGA FINAL
APC: 112,764
PDP: 139

ADAVI LGA FINAL
APC: 64,657
PDP: 366

YAGBA/W LGA FINAL
APC: 7,868
PDP: 8,860

KABBA BUNU LG FINAL
APC: 15,364
PDP: 8,084

IDAH LG FINAL
PDP 13,962
APC 4,062

KORTO LG FINAL
APC 14, 097
PDP 9, 404

IJUMU LG FINAL

Governor
Apc 11,425
PDP 7,586

OLAMABORO LOCAL GOVT FINAL
APC: 16,155
PDP: 8,155

Okehi LGA FINAL.
APC 36,954
PDP 478
SDP 3, 095

KogiDecides
KogiDecides

Tags from the story
APC, KogiDecides, Yahaya Bello
0

You may also like

FIFA Releases 55-Man Shortlist For FifPro World 11

NHRC Lists Ex-INEC Chair, Iwu, Late Ocholi, Uduaghan, 63 Others As “Electoral Offenders”

Ycee

Here Is What YCee Said After He Left Tinny Entertainment To Set Up His On Record Label

PDP condemns the release of Boko Haram members for the release of 82 Chibok girls

See Wizkid’s Live Performance at #OneAfricaMusicFest

Nigerian Army gives reason for choosing Sambisa forest for Small Arms Championship

Reno Omokri talks about suicide attempt in the country

Ike-Ekweremadu attacked by IPOB members

Ike Ekweremadu Arrives Nigeria After ‘Gbas Gbos’ In Germany

Philippine President regrets cursing at Barack Obama

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *