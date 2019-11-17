Kogi Decides: Gov. Bello In Early Lead

The incumbent governor of Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has surged into an early lead at the polls after the first round of collations at the local government level.
The Saturday governorship elections in Kogi State, which was marred with many irregularities such as violence, intimidations, ballot box snatching, has seen the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in early lead.
The APC candidate has won 7 out of the 9 local governments announced so far.
See results below:
OKENE LGA FINAL
APC: 112,764
PDP: 139
ADAVI LGA FINAL
APC: 64,657
PDP: 366
YAGBA/W LGA FINAL
APC: 7,868
PDP: 8,860
KABBA BUNU LG FINAL
APC: 15,364
PDP: 8,084
IDAH LG FINAL
PDP 13,962
APC 4,062
KORTO LG FINAL
APC 14, 097
PDP 9, 404
IJUMU LG FINAL
Governor
Apc 11,425
PDP 7,586
OLAMABORO LOCAL GOVT FINAL
APC: 16,155
PDP: 8,155
Okehi LGA FINAL.
APC 36,954
PDP 478
SDP 3, 095