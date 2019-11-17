Kogi Decides: Gov. Bello In Early Lead

The incumbent governor of Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has surged into an early lead at the polls after the first round of collations at the local government level.

The Saturday governorship elections in Kogi State, which was marred with many irregularities such as violence, intimidations, ballot box snatching, has seen the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in early lead.

Also Read: KogiDecides: INEC Staff Kidnapped By Gunmen

The APC candidate has won 7 out of the 9 local governments announced so far.

See results below:

OKENE LGA FINAL

APC: 112,764

PDP: 139

ADAVI LGA FINAL

APC: 64,657

PDP: 366

YAGBA/W LGA FINAL

APC: 7,868

PDP: 8,860

KABBA BUNU LG FINAL

APC: 15,364

PDP: 8,084

IDAH LG FINAL

PDP 13,962

APC 4,062

KORTO LG FINAL

APC 14, 097

PDP 9, 404

IJUMU LG FINAL

Governor

Apc 11,425

PDP 7,586

OLAMABORO LOCAL GOVT FINAL

APC: 16,155

PDP: 8,155

Okehi LGA FINAL.

APC 36,954

PDP 478

SDP 3, 095