Kogi Election Claimed 16 Lives, Says Dino Melaye

by Eyitemi Majeed
Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye has stated that no election took place in Kogi state on Saturday, 16th November, adding that what was witnessed was a civil war that claimed 16 lives.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, the senator added that he would definitely report Yahaya Bello(the governor of the state), and some other APC chieftain in the state to the International body.

Dino Melaye contested the Kogi west senatorial election which was declared inconclusive under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

He wrote:

What we had in Kogi is no election, what we had was a civil war that has claimed 16 lives so far. I will report Bello, Smart Adeyemi.Taofik, Speaker Kolawole and Sunday Faleke to the international community and then proceed to Hague. This I promise…SDM

