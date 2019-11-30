Kogi Election: Girl Hit By Bullet From Helicopter Hospitalised

Omoba Deborah who was alleged to have been hit by a bullet from a helicopter which hovered around Lokoja, Kogi state during the November 16 governorship election is said to be fighting for her life.

The 23-year-old woman is presently at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja with a bullet still lodged in her body, according to reports.

Deborah was said to be sleeping at her home at the pastorium of the Apostolic Church headquarters, Ajara quarters Lokoja, when she was hit by a stray bullet.

The helicopter was reportedly hovering round the church, when a bullet released from hit pieced through Deborah’s body, lodging straight into the upper region of her thigh very close to her private part.

The pastor in charge of the church, Abraham Olusegun while speaking with newsmen said the victim, a daughter of one the Overseers of the church was observing her siesta on that fateful election day when she suddenly screamed from her sleep.

He said, “Immediately, we rushed into the room, and found the girl writhing in her pool of blood with the upper region of her thigh, very close to the vagina badly battered.

“We immediately rushed her to the federal medical center lokoja. We also reported at the police station. But the police and other security agencies did nothing up till now.”

The victim when interviewed by newsmen could barely speak.

The head of clinical services in the medical centre, Dr Taiwo Jones while speaking with Vanguard said the pellet lodged at a very sensitive part of the victim’s body which makes the extraction of the bullet at the moment very difficult .

He said, “Whenever a bullet is lodged at a very sensitive area of the body trying to remove it immediately could cause more damage. The best thing to do is to leave it for sometime and allow the body system to react and push the bullet to the surface which will make it easier for it to be removed by surgery.

“The victim is now in a stable condition as all necessary medications and treatment have been carried out on her.”

Even in the hospital, Dr Jones said the helicopter also released some gunshots on the premises of the hospital which made everyone to scamper for safety, “It was providence that saved staff and patients of the medical center as a live bullet was recovered at the consultant office while another live bullet was recovered at the hospital library.”

“When the management of the medical center reported the incident to the police with the live bullets, it was discovered that the bullets used by the helicopter were more deadly and bigger than those of the AK47 rifle.”

The State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Busari according to Vanguard, denied that any helicopter belonging to police carried out such attack, “We are not in war zone, why will a police helicopter do such thing. No police helicopter released tear gas or gunshots on the election day. How can it happen when we are not in a war situation?”