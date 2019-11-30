Kogi West Rerun: Adeyemi Takes Lead Ahead Of Melaye

As results from various polling units across Kogi West senatorial district following the supplementary poll come in one after the other, Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is already taking the lead.

His main contender for the senatorial position for the district, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has already alleged that the results were prepared before the election.

Adeyemi was leading with over 20,000 votes before the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) declared the election inconclusive.

Read Also: Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Electoral Process: Dele Momodu

Meanwhile, see results declared at the polling units so far;

Egbeda Egga/Okedayo ward, Okedayo quarters ogidi APC 120, PDP 15.

08 Mopamuro LGA, No of accredited voters 231, APC 224, PDP 05, DPC 01, rejected 01.

Odolu Ward, Kabba; Fehinti Oluwa Qtrs Unit 005, APC – 330, PDP – 04, Void – 2

St Andrew School Unit 002, APC – 225, PDP – 47, ADC – 1, Void – 5

Sanco Unit 003, Odolu Kabba; APC – 171, PDP – 27, Void – 3

AYEGUNLE ILEMO WARD 05 MOPAMURO LGA, APC: 85, PDP: 04

Obatedo ward 02 Oke Egbe in Yagba West L.GA, APC -165, PDP- 22, PPC- 01

Rejected—03.

In St Barnabas, Kabba, APC 231, PDP 50, void 12

Ward D, unguwan pawa polling unit 005 lokoja, Apc – 229, PDP – 100

Madabo 003 ward D, Lokoja, APC 432, PDP- 85