Kogi West Rerun: Thug Arrested With Arms At Polling Unit

by Eyitemi Majeed
Scene of the arrest
Dino Melaye has shared that Mike Olojo, a suspected political thug of Kogi state’s speaker, Mathew Kolawole, has been arrested for being in possession of arm at the maternity polling unit in Kogi west senatorial district.

Speaking via his Instagram page, Dino alleged that the speaker has pleaded with the police to release both the thug and the gun.

Rerun election is currently ongoing in some wards across Kogi west senatorial district.

He wrote:

JUST IN:
Kogi Speaker, Mathew Kolawole’s thug, Mike olojo was arrested for possessing arm at the maternity polling unit, okekoko ward, kabba. The speaker pleaded with the police to release him and his gun.

