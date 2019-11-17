KogiDecides: Cancel Elections In Kogi, Situation Room Urges INEC



The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has urges the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the governorship and senatorial elections in Kogi State which held on Saturday.

According to the group, widespread violence and electoral malpractices characterized the electoral process in the state.

The Situation Room described the governorship election in Bayelsa State as being nothingto write home about.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on the conduct of the Bayelsa and Kogi elections, the Convener of the Civil Society Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo, said the elections were a great setback to Nigeria’s electoral democracy.

“With particular reference to the elections in Kogi State, the level of violence perpetrated by the two major political parties and politicians, evident sometimes in the collusion with security personnel, seriously undermined the elections, deterred voters and made the exercise a farce.

“Accordingly, Situation Room is calling for the cancellation of the entirety of the Kogi State elections conducted on Saturday, November 16, 2019,” he said.

He said the Kogi elections represent a major dent on Nigeria’s democratic process.