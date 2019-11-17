KogiDecides: Dino Melaye Loses Nephew During Election

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has taken to his social media page to announce that he has lost his nephew to the cold hands of death due to electoral violence.

Senator Dino Melaye
Recall that on saturday, the former lawmaker reported that hoodlums attacked his polling unit and carted away ballot boxes.

In a later development, Dino revealed that the thugs shot his nephew identified as, Juwon Olorunyomi at the polling unit.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the former lawmaker announced that his nephew had passed on.

See his tweet below:

