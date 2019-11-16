KogiDecides: Dino Melaye Spotted Giving Money To Woman To Provide Akara For Electorates (VIDEO)

Online news medium, TheCable, has shared a video capturing the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)Candidate for Kogi west senatorial district in the ongoing poll, Dino Melaye, giving out money to a businesswoman in order to provide ‘akara’ beancake for electorate close to the polling unit.
Dino Melaye was kicked out of the National Assembly by a law court with the order for a fresh election after his victory in the last poll was challenged by Smart Adeyemi, the All ProgressiveCongress(APC) candidate.
Watch the video below:
VIDEO: @dino_melaye gives out more money to a businesswoman close to the voting area to share bean cake to those present. #BayelsaDecides2019 #KogiDecides2019 #CDDAnalysisCentre pic.twitter.com/pJnsAOHw3z
— TheCable (@thecableng) November 16, 2019