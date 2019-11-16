KogiDecides: Dino Melaye Spotted Giving Money To Woman To Provide Akara For Electorates (VIDEO)

Online news medium, TheCable, has shared a video capturing the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)Candidate for Kogi west senatorial district in the ongoing poll, Dino Melaye, giving out money to a businesswoman in order to provide ‘akara’ beancake for electorate close to the polling unit.

Read Also: Only Compound Fools And People With Degrees In Stupidity Will Leave PDP For APC: Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye was kicked out of the National Assembly by a law court with the order for a fresh election after his victory in the last poll was challenged by Smart Adeyemi, the All ProgressiveCongress(APC) candidate.

Watch the video below: