KogiDecides: Dino Melaye Spotted Giving Money To Woman To Provide Akara For Electorates (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Dino Melaye
Controversial senator, Dino Melaye

Online news medium, TheCable, has shared a video capturing the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)Candidate for Kogi west senatorial district in the ongoing poll, Dino Melaye, giving out money to a businesswoman in order to provide ‘akara’ beancake for electorate close to the polling unit.

Read Also: Only Compound Fools And People With Degrees In Stupidity Will Leave PDP For APC: Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye was kicked out of the National Assembly by a law court with the order for a fresh election after his victory in the last poll was challenged by Smart Adeyemi, the All ProgressiveCongress(APC) candidate.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Smart Adeyemi
0

You may also like

Alafin of Oyo’s youngest wife Celebrates 27th birthday

Emir Sanusi being troubled by spirit of Igbo trader beheaded in Kano in the 1990's - FFK

Miyetti Allah supports incompetent Sevice Chiefs under whose watch thousands have been slaughtered because they collude – FFK

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 19

Bus Driver found hanging on a tree after his bus killed 8 people

All legal processes were followed in the execution of Nigerian woman – Saudi Arabia

Atiku

Presidency reveals Atiku’s secret plans

NAFDAC reduces product registration fee by 50%

Rivers State Police Commissioner, Francis Odesanya Has Died

Counting Money

How My Last N500 Saved My Life

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th March

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *