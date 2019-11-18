KogiDecides: INEC Declares Kogi West Senatorial Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kogi West Senatorial District re-run election inconclusive on Sunday.

This is coming because the margin of win was less than the total cancelled votes.

The electoral body said that it will announce later a date for the supplementary election.

According to INEC, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi scored a total of 80,118 votes while the Kogi West Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye, scored 59,548 votes.