KogiDecides: INEC Declares Kogi West Senatorial Election Inconclusive

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kogi West Senatorial District re-run election inconclusive on Sunday.

dino melaye and smart adeyemi
Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Smart Adeyemi

This is coming because the margin of win was less than the total cancelled votes.

Also Read: KogiDecides: Melaye Laments As Smart Adeyemi Leads After Five LGAs (Video)

The electoral body said that it will announce later a date for the supplementary election.

According to INEC, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi scored a total of 80,118 votes while the Kogi West Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye, scored 59,548 votes.

