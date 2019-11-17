KogiDecides: INEC Official Presents N50k Bribe Offered By Politicians

by Olayemi Oladotun

A collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi state on Sunday presented a N50,000 bribe politicians offered to a presiding officer in Igalamela-Odolu local government area of the state during Saturday’s election.

KogiDecides
Electoral officer presenting N50k bribe from politicians

There was widespread financial inducement by politicians during the Kogi State gubernatorial election on Saturday.

The collation officer presented the money at the INEC headquarters in the state while submitting the result of the local government he coordinated.

See picture below:

KogiDecides
Electoral officer presenting N50k bribe from politicians
