KogiDecides: INEC Official Presents N50k Bribe Offered By Politicians

A collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi state on Sunday presented a N50,000 bribe politicians offered to a presiding officer in Igalamela-Odolu local government area of the state during Saturday’s election.

There was widespread financial inducement by politicians during the Kogi State gubernatorial election on Saturday.

The collation officer presented the money at the INEC headquarters in the state while submitting the result of the local government he coordinated.

See picture below: