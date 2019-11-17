KogiDecides: INEC Staff Dies In Boat Accident

by Valerie Oke

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is said to have died in a boat accident during Saturday’s election in Kogi state.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident occurred at Odogwu in Ibaji local government area of Kogi.

James Apam, the state resident electoral commissioner, made this known during the collation of the governorship and Kogi west senatorial rerun elections.

He said the yet-to-be-identified official was a student of the state polytechnic in Lokoja and was among the ad hoc staff recruited for the elections.

A minute silence was observed in his honour at INEC head office in Lokoja, on Sunday.

 

