An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been reportedly kidnapped in SUBEB polling unit in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The yet-to-be identified INEC staff was kidnapped when stormed a voting unit, firing sporadically into the air while voting was going on.

Read Also: KogiDecides: Why Nigerians Must Hold Yahaya Bello Responsible For Any Attack On Anyone:Fayose

The Nation reports that voters fled for safety while the gunmen took the electoral staff away.