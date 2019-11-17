KogiDecides: PDP Candidate Rejects Result Even Before INEC Declares Winner

by Valerie Oke

 

 

PDP

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Musa Wada has rejected the result of Saturday’s Kogi gubernatorial election.

Speaking with journalists, the PDP candidate said that the election results being announced by INEC was a representation of what happened in the field.

According to him, he would head to the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the poll, stressing that result  from all the local governments have been rewritten.

He made some allegations against the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, saying they collaborated with APC to rig the election especially in the Central senatorial zone where Governor Yahaya Bello is from.

