KogiDecides: Why Nigerians Must Hold Yahaya Bello Responsible For Any Attack On Anyone – Fayos

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state has asked Nigerians to hold Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state responsible for attack on anyone during the ongoing governorship election in Kogi state.

The former governor said this in a tweet on Friday, stressing that the attack on Natasha Akpoti, the SDP governorship candidate in the Kogi election should be a pointer as to who to hold responsible for an attack during the election.

Fayose also said that Governor Seyi Makinde was attacked by masked police officers, accusing Bello of being averse to free and fair election.

He tweeted: From the persistent attack on Natasha Akpoti and today’s use of masked policemen to attack Gov. Seyi Makinde, it is obvious that Gov Yahaya Bello is averse to free & fair elections.

Should anything happen to anyone in Kogi tomorrow,Nigerians should hold Yahaya Bello accountable.