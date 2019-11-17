KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello Leads Wada With Wide Margin After 14 LGs

Incumbent Kogi State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is leading with a very wide margin going by results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Governor Bello is ahead of the other 23 candidates with over 200, 000 votes margin in 14 out of the 21 local government areas where results have been officially announced.

Bello got a total of 333,212 votes, followed distantly by Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 101,469 votes.

See results below:

OKENE LGA FINAL

APC: 112,764

PDP: 139

ADAVI LGA FINAL

APC: 64,657

PDP: 366

YAGBA/W LGA FINAL

APC: 7,868

PDP: 8,860

KABBA BUNU LG FINAL

APC: 15,364

PDP: 8,084

IDAH LG FINAL

PDP 13,962

APC 4,062

KORTO LG FINAL

APC 14, 097

PDP 9, 404

IJUMU LG FINAL

Governor

Apc 11,425

PDP 7,586

OLAMABORO LOCAL GOVT FINAL

APC: 16,155

PDP: 8,155

Okehi LGA FINAL.

APC 36,954

PDP 478

SDP 3, 095

Mopamuro FINAL

APC. 4,953

PDP 3,581

YAGBA EAST LGA FINAL

APC; 6,735

PDP; 7,546

BASSA FINAL

APC 10,876

PDP 10, 210

AJAOKUTA FINAL

APC-17,952

PDP-5, 565

OGORI MAGONGO LG FINAL

APC -3,678

PDP-2,145

SDP- 244