KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello Leads Wada With Wide Margin After 14 LGs

by Olayemi Oladotun

Incumbent Kogi State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is leading with a very wide margin going by results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the Governor for another four years" - Yahaya Bello
Governor Yahaya Bello

Governor Bello is ahead of the other 23 candidates with over 200, 000 votes margin in 14 out of the 21 local government areas where results have been officially announced.

Bello got a total of 333,212 votes, followed distantly by Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 101,469 votes.

See results below:

OKENE LGA FINAL
APC: 112,764
PDP: 139

ADAVI LGA FINAL
APC: 64,657
PDP: 366

YAGBA/W LGA FINAL
APC: 7,868
PDP: 8,860

KABBA BUNU LG FINAL
APC: 15,364
PDP: 8,084

IDAH LG FINAL
PDP 13,962
APC 4,062

KORTO LG FINAL
APC 14, 097
PDP 9, 404

IJUMU LG FINAL

Governor
Apc 11,425
PDP 7,586

OLAMABORO LOCAL GOVT FINAL
APC: 16,155
PDP: 8,155

Okehi LGA FINAL.
APC 36,954
PDP 478
SDP 3, 095

Mopamuro FINAL
APC. 4,953
PDP 3,581

YAGBA EAST LGA FINAL

APC; 6,735
PDP; 7,546

BASSA FINAL
APC 10,876
PDP 10, 210

AJAOKUTA FINAL
APC-17,952
PDP-5, 565

OGORI MAGONGO LG FINAL
APC -3,678
PDP-2,145
SDP- 244

