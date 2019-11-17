KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello Leads Wada With Wide Margin After 14 LGs

Incumbent Kogi State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is leading with a very wide margin going by results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Governor Bello is ahead of the other 23 candidates with over 200, 000 votes margin in 14 out of the 21 local government areas where results have been officially announced.
Also Read: KogDecides: INEC Declares 30 Staff Missing
Bello got a total of 333,212 votes, followed distantly by Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 101,469 votes.
See results below:
OKENE LGA FINAL
APC: 112,764
PDP: 139
ADAVI LGA FINAL
APC: 64,657
PDP: 366
YAGBA/W LGA FINAL
APC: 7,868
PDP: 8,860
KABBA BUNU LG FINAL
APC: 15,364
PDP: 8,084
IDAH LG FINAL
PDP 13,962
APC 4,062
KORTO LG FINAL
APC 14, 097
PDP 9, 404
IJUMU LG FINAL
Governor
Apc 11,425
PDP 7,586
OLAMABORO LOCAL GOVT FINAL
APC: 16,155
PDP: 8,155
Okehi LGA FINAL.
APC 36,954
PDP 478
SDP 3, 095
Mopamuro FINAL
APC. 4,953
PDP 3,581
YAGBA EAST LGA FINAL
APC; 6,735
PDP; 7,546
BASSA FINAL
APC 10,876
PDP 10, 210
AJAOKUTA FINAL
APC-17,952
PDP-5, 565
OGORI MAGONGO LG FINAL
APC -3,678
PDP-2,145
SDP- 244