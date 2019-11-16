KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello Should Be Held Responsible If Anything Happens To Anybody: Fayose

by Valerie Oke

 

“I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the Governor for another four years" - Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello

Peter Ayodele Fayose, a People Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, has taken to his Twitter handle to state that incumbent governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, be held responsible should the gubernatorial poll in the state turn violent.

According to the former governor of Ekiti state, there are mask policemen currently attacking the opposition in the state.

He wrote:

From the persistent attack on Natasha Akpoti and today’s use of masked policemen to attack Gov. Seyi Makinde, it is obvious that Gov Yahaya Bello is averse to free & fair elections.  Should anything happen to anyone in Kogi tomorrow,Nigerians should hold Yahaya Bello accountable.

