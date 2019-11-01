Lady Announces Her HIV Status With Tattoo On Her Body (Photo)

A Twitter user @KatieK has found out a unique way of announcing to her loved ones that she is HIV positive.

The lady in her move inked her HIV status on her vagina and shared the photos via her Twitter handle.

She wrote:

Fuck it might as well get a tattoo now since I have the shit… recently found out I’m hiv positive sorry to everyone affected by this

— Katie K💙 (@KatieKleinxo) October 30, 2019

Photos below: