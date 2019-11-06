Lady Beats Sister To Death For Bed-Wetting (Photo)

The police have arrested a lady for allegedly beating her 13-year-old half-sister to death for bed-wetting.

Precious Omenka,13, was staying with her older half-sister Nneka and Nneka’s mother in Lagos when she was brutally beaten, which ultimately led to her death, their father said.

Mr. Emeka Omenka, the father of the deceased, said he had Nneka out of wedlock with Seki Eko. He later got married to Ifeoma who raised Nneka as her own as she found it hard conceiving her first child.

Mr Omenka also said Precious had given details of how she was kicked in the stomach, chest, and sides several times. She added that she was beaten with a mop stick and a cable as well.

The JSS 3 student, Precious, was taken to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Ebute Metta where she died on October 25 from complications resulting from the beating she allegedly received from her half-sister Nneka and Nneka’s mother.

