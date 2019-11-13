Angry Lady Beats Up Girl Who Called Her Mother A Prostitute (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A video shared on social media has shown the length at which a lady went to defend her mother.

In the video, the lady, identified as Onyedikachi, was seen beating and abusing another lady who had earlier slut shammed her mother by calling her a prostitute, and also going further to call her family a family of prostitutes.

It was gathered that this event happened in Aladinma, Owerri, Imo State.

The victim was invited by the Onyedikachi in what seemed to be a meeting to settle and correct their difference.

Accepted the invite, she went, not knowing that Onyedikachi had another objective.

On arrival, she was ambushed, beaten and poured a bucket of water mixed with pepper.

Luckily for the victim, the same woman she had slut shammed was the one that came to her rescue.

See Photo Here:

Lady Beats Up Another Lady
What Led To The Ambush

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
imo state, Owerri
1

