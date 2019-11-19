Lady Begins Search For Guys With Small Dick In Lagos, Says Big Dick Is Useless

by Valerie Oke
file photo of a confused lady
Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a lady who reached out to him crying out that big dicks are useless and not satisfying.

According to the lady, she recently tried a small dick and discovered that it is rather heavenly.

She then added that since she tried the small dick, she has been on the lookout for a guy with one.

She concluded by saying she is currently based in Lagos.

Read the full story below:

