Lady Begs Naira Marley To Have Sex With Her (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

A beautiful young Nigerian lady has stirred up controversy on social media as she revealed she is going crazy because of controversial singer, Naira Marley.

Naira Marley
Controversial Nigerian Singer, Naira Marley

The lady has a serious crush on the controversial rapper and she is not ready to make her feelings hidden.

She shared a video begging Naira Marley to touch her and have sex with her, as she revealed that she is ready for a one night stand with the singer.

Watch the video below:

