Lady Breaks Into Ex-boyfriend’s Home With Cutlass; Forces Him To Have Sex

A 20-year-old Montana resident, Samantha Ray Mears, has been arrested for allegedly breaking into his ex-boyfriend’s home with a cutlass and forcing him to have sex with her.

She is reportedly facing up to 20-years in a psychiatric home after being found to be mentally unstable.

According to Great Fall Tribune, she had sex with the ex-boyfriend until he was no longer able to continue.

He then escaped through the window and the lady was contained with the help of neighbours.

She would now undergo a sex offender programming and has also been classified as a tier 2 sex offender.