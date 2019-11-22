Lady Buried In ‘Nigerian Airline’ Casket In Edo (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A video shared on the Internet has sent out mixed feelings as it shows a lady buried in a ‘Nigerian Airline‘ casket.

The video just shows the length members of the family went to lay their loved one to her final rest.

Sharing the video, members of the community were seen parading the casket and chanting as they took it to where it would be laid.

Sharing the video from Benin, Edo State, one of the family members captioned it “Goodbye sweet grandma.”

See Photo Here:

Lady Buried In Airplane Casket
Photo From The Scene

Watch The Video Here:

