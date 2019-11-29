Lady Disappointed After Waiting For 5 Months Before Having First Sex With Boyfriend

by Eyitemi Majeed
file photo of a couple in bed
file photo of a couple in bed

A Twitter user @1Tabria has taken to the micro-blogging platform to lament after waiting for 5 months to have first sex with a boyfriend only to discover that it isn’t worth the wait.

According to the lady, she is used to having sex on the first night and it has never failed her.

Now the new boyfriend who she has fallen in love with has a small dick.

She wrote:

I really waited 5 months just to get some wack dick. This exactly why I use to fuck on the first night it never failed me. Now I am in love with lil shrimpy.

