Lady Exposes Vagina At A Dance Party(Video)

A video is currently making the round on social media capturing the moment a lady exposed her vagina during a dance party.

In the video, the lady obviously aware that her trousers had holes underneath requested space to dance.

She then thrilled onlookers with amazing dance steps before then rolling her legs over with the vagina walls in the full glare of the public.

Read Also: Older Women’s Vagina Are Wider; Says 45-Year-Old Arrested For Defiling 12-Year-Old Girl

She then tried to cover the exposed vagina with her hands while laughing.

Watch the video below: