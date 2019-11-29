Lady Loses Job Opportunity Over Social Media Display Picture

A Nigerian lady, Anu has taken to social media to recount how a young lady lost a job opportunity because of her social media display image.

According to Anu, as soon as the said lady submitted all her information, the employer went on her social media page to do a background check and saw something they did not like.

According to Anu, the employer discovered that the job seeker was almost unclad on her display picture and in turn refused to give her the job.

Read the post below and share your thoughts;