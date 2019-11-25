Lady Murdered, Tied, Thrown Inside Well In Rivers (Graphic Photos)

The body of a Port Harcourt-based lady has been discovered by locals who reside in the area.
The lady, who was reported to be in an organization of money lenders was kidnapped a few months ago and her body has only now been recovered.
She was said to have been kidnapped from her self-contain apartment, killed, tied with a heavy block and thrown into the well close to her house in Port Harcourt.
It was also discovered that her ceiling was broken, which people suspect her killers passed through into her apartment.
