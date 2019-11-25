Lady Murdered, Tied, Thrown Inside Well In Rivers (Graphic Photos)

by Michael Isaac

The body of a Port Harcourt-based lady has been discovered by locals who reside in the area.

The lady, who was reported to be in an organization of money lenders was kidnapped a few months ago and her body has only now been recovered.

She was said to have been kidnapped from her self-contain apartment, killed, tied with a heavy block and thrown into the well close to her house in Port Harcourt.

READ ALSO – Another Lady Murdered In A Hotel In Port-Harcourt

It was also discovered that her ceiling was broken, which people suspect her killers passed through into her apartment.

See The Graphic Photos Here:

Lady Murdered In PH
The Discovered Body
Lady Murdered In PH
More Photos
0

You may also like

JTF Members Escape Death As Two Would-Be Kano Terrorists Accidentally Blow Selves Up

Depositors Lose Money as 18 Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) Collapse

APC Governors’ Visit to Borno, a “knock-out for the Presidency” – ACN

Boko Haram May Face War Crimes – UN

DICON To Unveil 1st Prototype Of Armoured Personnel Carrier

Aregbesola appoints Tinubu, Soyinka, others trustees of Awo Institute

FG Registers 10m Farmers In 2013 – Minister

Force Headquarters Explain N5,500 Deductions From Police Salaries

Wike, Peterside, Princewill Sign US Embassy Brokered Peace Accord

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *