Lady Murdered, Tied, Thrown Inside Well In Rivers (Graphic Photos)

The body of a Port Harcourt-based lady has been discovered by locals who reside in the area.

The lady, who was reported to be in an organization of money lenders was kidnapped a few months ago and her body has only now been recovered.

She was said to have been kidnapped from her self-contain apartment, killed, tied with a heavy block and thrown into the well close to her house in Port Harcourt.

READ ALSO – Another Lady Murdered In A Hotel In Port-Harcourt

It was also discovered that her ceiling was broken, which people suspect her killers passed through into her apartment.

See The Graphic Photos Here: