Lady Narrates What Taxify Driver Did To Her Friend In Abuja (Graphic Photos)

by Michael Isaac

A lady has taken to social media to share a sad experience her friend encountered in the hands of a Taxify driver in Abuja.

Sharing the story on Twitter, she hinted that the company needs to do a mental checkup on their drivers, as some of them are mentally not fit for the job.

Mentioning the company, she highlighted how her friend had requested for a ride and was in turn abused by the driver.

READ ALSO – Girls Now Use Sex To Pay Taxify Drivers – Nigerian Lady Alleges

Narrating the story, she mentioned that her friend has been in shock and in serious pains following the assault.

See Photos Here:

Taxify Driver
Graphic Photo From Incident
Taxify Driver
More Photos
Taxify Drivers
More Photos

 

 

Tags from the story
Taxify Drivers
0

You may also like

UN Condemns Renewed Boko Haram Attacks In Borno

Buhari decorates new IGP(Photos)

One Killed, Several Shops Razed As Fuel Tanker Bursts Into Flames In Kano

Why Immigration Boss Was Shown Exit Door

Nigerian Air Force Has Degraded Boko Haram’s Capacity To Move Freely – Air Chief

CNN Verdict On Nigeria, Testament To President Jonathan’s Prudent Management Of Economy – PDP

Police Attack NLC Members In Ebonyi

Nigerian Stowaway Found Dead In Arik’s Undercarriage

Newborn Baby Found Dead In Students’ Hostel Soak-Away

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *