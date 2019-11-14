Lady Recounts How A Man Ordered Her Out Of His Home Over Her Saggy Boobs

by Temitope Alabi

A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to reveal how she was ordered out of the home of a man she knew over her body.

According to the young lady, she had paid the man a visit when they decided on having sex.

Read Also: ‘We do not owe you perky boobs’ – Founder of Saggy Boobs Matter says

She said she had gone into the bathroom to have her bath and upon coming out, he took a look at her boobs and asked why they sagged. She explained it’s cos she lost a lot of weight which saw her being kicked out.

Read the story below;

Nigerian lady
Nigerian lady

 

Nigerian lady
