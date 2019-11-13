Lady Replies To Actress Kate Henshaw After Sending Apology Tweet (Photo)

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has gotten a reply from the lady she scratched her car on Tuesday.

Following the ‘little accident’, the actress sent out a tweet apologizing to the lady she was yet to identify.

She wrote: “True confession: A lady gave me room on the road this afternoon by Lekki one roundabout. There wasn’t enough room to manoeuvre, and I ended up scrapping her car… she was a bit upset but she just drove off. I feel terrible. Wish I could apologise properly and make amends.”

Fortunately for the actress, the lady saw the tweet.

Reacting, she replied: “Good morning Kate I am the lady you scratched her car. I am not upset, it could have happened to anyone includes me. I have fixed the car it’s all good. I was actually on my way yesterday to see my mum. One love and God bless. Chioma”.

See Tweets Here: