Lady Tattoos Her HIV Status On Her Body (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

An American lady has tattooed her HIV status on her body to make an announcement and apology to anyone who she may have infected.

The lady, identified as Katie K, who turned out to be HIV positive, took to her Twitter to share the photo and make the announcement.

She had the tattoo right above her vagina.

She wrote: “F**k it, might as well get a tattoo now since I have the s**t… Recently found I’m HIV positive. Sorry to everyone affected by it.”

See Her Post Here: 

Lady Tattoos Vagina
Katie K’s Tattoo
0

